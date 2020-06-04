Oprah to Host Discussion With Black Thought Leaders on 19-Network Simulcast ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

Two-night event features Ava DuVernay, Stacey Abrams and more

| June 4, 2020 @ 4:02 PM
Where Do We Go From Here?

Courtesy of OWN

Oprah Winfrey is hosting a discussion with Black thought leaders, artists and activists regarding the civil unrest across American in response to the murder of George Floyd next week as part of a two-night event that will be simulcast across 19 different Discovery-owned networks.

“OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?” will feature Winfrey speaking directly about systematic racism and the current state of America with guests including Ava DuVernay, Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Rashad Robinson, Ibram Kendi, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, Jennifer Eberhardt, David Oyelowo and Charles M. Blow.

The tw0-night event will take place on June 9 and 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT across OWN and Discovery’s 18 other U.S. networks, including TLC, Food Network, ID and HGTV.

“I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here,” Winfrey said. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

“As a network dedicated to supporting and uplifting Black lives, OWN is committed to providing our community with important dialogue and helpful resources in this challenging time as we mourn the murder of George Floyd and ask ourselves how can we come together to create meaningful change,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN. “I am proud that our Discovery family has joined us to amplify this message in solidarity.”

“There is no one like Oprah to bring us all together at this critical moment in our history to offer insights, perspective and action,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, Inc. “We are honored to partner with OWN and use our global reach to amplify this important discussion about the global issues of economic and social justice and equality to a potential audience of one billion people across more than 200 markets in a way that only Discovery can.”

“OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here” is produced by OWN and executive produced are Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.

