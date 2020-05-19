‘Greenleaf’ Spinoff in the Works, OWN Sets Premiere Date for Megachurch Drama’s Final Season
Season 5 premieres in June
Margeaux Sippell | May 19, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Last Updated: May 19, 2020 @ 10:09 AM
OWN
Oprah Winfrey Network and Lionsgate have set plans in motion for a “Greenleaf” spinoff series following the fifth and final season of the megachurch drama.
Created and executive produced by Craig Wright along with Winfrey herself, the series returns for its fifth and final season on June 23.
The spin-off will join OWN’s existing lineup of scripted programming, which includes the Peabody-nominated series “David Makes Man,” Ava DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar” drama series, the anthology series “Cherish The Day,” and Tyler Perry’s long-running series “The Haves and the Have Nots.” Watch the teaser for the spinoff here.
“Greenleaf,” which premiered on OWN in 2016, is described as following the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. Watch the teaser trailer for the final season below.
Merle Dandridge stars as Grace Greenleaf, with Keith David as Bishop James Greenleaf, Lynn Whitfield as Lady Mae Greenleaf, Kim Hawthorne as Kerissa Greenleaf, Lamman Rucker as Jacob Greenleaf, and Deborah Joy Winans as Charity Greenleaf-Satterjee.
“Greenleaf” is produced for OWN by Lionsgate, in association with Harpo Films and Pine City. In addition to Winfrey and Wright, executive producers include Clement Virgo and Kriss Turner Towner.
