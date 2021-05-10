Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry Mental Health Series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ Sets Premiere Date

Two months after their tell-all interview made global headlines, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry announced that their new mental health docuseries “The Me You Can’t See” will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 21.



The series will see stars and athletes discuss their own private battles with mental health as well as interviews with experts and others dealing with various psychological issues around the globe. Among those set to appear are Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA All Star DeMar DeRozan.



During his interview with Winfrey, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle discussed the mental health struggles they faced as members of the British royal family, with Markle saying she suffered from suicidal thoughts. They said that those issues were a major factor in their decision to step away as full-time members of the royal family and move to the U.S.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation



“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” the Duke of Sussex said in a statement. “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels–and is–very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”



“The Me You Can’t See” is directed by Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Asif Kapadia and Emmy nominee Dawn Porter, who are also both executive producers with Winfrey, Prince Harry, Harpo Productions’ Terry Wood and Catherine Cyr, RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and showrunner Alex Browne. Jen Isaacson and Nell Constantinople are producers.



