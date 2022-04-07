Oprah Winfrey to Interview Viola Davis for New Netflix Special

Oprah Winfrey has lined up a new special at Netflix, this time with Emmy winner Viola Davis.

“Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event,” which will feature a sitdown interview with the “How to Get Away with Murder” alum will start streaming April 22.

The 48-minute episode will see Davis open up with Winfrey about her new memoir, “Finding Me.”

Davis will share “memories of her childhood marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and ‘all the things that cause you pain.’ Viola reveals how ‘giving up hope that the past could be different’ has brought her peace, forgiveness and a sense of self,” per a description from Netflix. “Viola also explains how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of our time.”

Netflix also dropped a poster for the special on Thursday.