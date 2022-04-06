‘Orphan Black’ Spinoff Series Greenlit at AMC

The “Orphan Black” universe is expanding. On Wednesday, AMC Networks greenlit a new series titled “Orphan Black: Echoes.”

Set in the near future, the new series will take a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It is expected to follow a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

The 10-episode first season is set to premiere on AMC+ and across the company’s linear networks sometime in 2023.

“Orphan Black: Echoes” will be produced and distributed by Boat Rocker, the company behind the original series. Anna Fishko will serve as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer. John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series, is on as director and executive producer.

David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original “Orphan Black” series, will also return as executive producers on the new series.

“We started our journey down the ‘Orphan Black’ rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride,” the duo said in a joint statement. “We’re delighted to be partnering with AMC and Anna Fishko and joining forces again with John Fawcett, to boldly reenter the ‘Orphan Black’ universe. Once again, we welcome Clone Club along for the ride and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap. Strap yourselves in and hold on!”

Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.