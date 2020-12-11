Academy Museum President Bill Kramer at museum media tour

Photo Credit: Academy Museum Foundation

Academy Museum President Says Only the Pandemic Could Push Back the Opening (Again) After Years of Delays

by | December 11, 2020 @ 1:44 PM

“We will be ready to place those ruby slippers in the vitrine in April even if we have to hit pause and do that a few months later,” museum president Bill Kramer says

The new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, scheduled to open April 30 after years of delays and cost overruns, recently passed a major milestone: the museum exceeded its pre-opening fundraising campaign goal of $388 million. While money is no longer a problem, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may upend the museum’s opening — which is currently scheduled for just five days after the April 25 Academy Awards ceremony.

“We are absolutely on track in terms of the work that needs to be done to open in April,” museum president Bill Kramer told TheWrap. “If due to the pandemic, we decide to move our opening date for health and safety purposes, the only components that will remain to be done is the installation of the objects which happens at the very last minute.”

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

