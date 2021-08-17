Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain’s Marriage Heartbreakingly Deteriorates in ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Trailer (Video)

HBO released the first full-length trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes From a Marriage,” which stars Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac as a married couple going through a heartbreaking divorce.

The series debuts on Sept. 12. Watch the trailer above.

“Scenes From a Marriage,” which comes from “The Affair” co-creator Hagai Levi, re-examines the Swedish minseries’ iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

Mira (Chastain) is a confident, ambitious tech executive left unfulfilled by her marriage, and Jonathan (Isaac) is a cerebral and accommodating philosophy professor desperate to keep their relationship intact. Throughout, “Scenes From a Marriage” mines the full complexity of Jonathan and Mira as individuals who ultimately know their marriage isn’t being torn apart by any one event or flaw, resulting in a radically honest series that allows the audience to eavesdrop on private conversations between two people torn between feelings of hate and love.

Levi is writing, directing and executive producing the adaptation of Bergman’s 1973 miniseries. Other executive producers include Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg (Media Res), Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman, Blair Breard, Isaac and Chastain.

“Scenes From a Marriage” is a co-production between Media Res and Endeavor Content.

The project reunites Chastain with Issac, after the two co-starred in 2014’s “A Most Violent Year.”