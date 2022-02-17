Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debuts

Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz are set to host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on March 5 and March 12, respectively.

Charli XCX – who was originally scheduled as the musical guest on Paul Rudd’s Dec. 18 episode and dropped out due to COVID safety concerns – will return for her second “SNL” gig alongside Isaac. Grammy-winning Latin singer Rosalía will make her musical guest debut when Kravitz hosts.

Isaac and Kravitz will headline NBC’s long-running sketch show after comedian John Mulaney joins the five-timer club on Feb. 26. He will be accompanied by LCD Soundsystem, in the band’s second “SNL” performance.

With Mulaney, who is currently on tour with standup show “John Mulaney: From Scratch,” “SNL” resumes after a nearly month-long break.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Willem Dafoe was the last person to host on Jan. 29, with musical guest Katy Perry.

Isaac will star in Marvel Studios “Moon Knight,” out March 30 on Disney+, while Kravitz stars as Selina Kyle in “The Batman,” coming to theaters March 4. Charli XCX’s latest album, “Crash” will be released March 18, as will Rosalía’s album “MOTOMAMI.”

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, “SNL” will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Every season of “SNL” is also available to stream now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.