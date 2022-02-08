Oscar Nominations 2022: The Complete List

The Oscar nominations for 2022 and the 94th Academy Awards were announced live on Tuesday by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross. “The Power of the Dog” led all nominees with 12 nominations, while “Dune” picked up 10.

After last year’s hectic changes to the awards calendar as a result of the coronavirus, there’s hope that the Oscars can return to some level of normalcy this year — including with a host for the 2022 ceremony.

But this year’s crop of Oscar contenders will be led by a full slate of 10 Best Picture nominees, a change in the rules after for nearly a decade the Best Picture field has had a variable number of nominees between five and 10. “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” all landed Best Picture nominations this year.

Will Packer is producing this year’s Oscars ceremony, which will be held on ABC on Sunday, March 27.

Below are the 2021 Oscar nominations in all 23 categories.

BEST PICTURE

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

BEST DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car’

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciarin Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“CODA”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

BEST FILM EDITING

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Be Alive,” “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas,” “Encanto”

“Down to Joy,” “Belfast”

“No Time To Die,” “No Time to Die”

“Somehow You Do You,” “Four Good Days”

BEST SOUND

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul…or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised”

“Writing With Fire”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Box Ballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT