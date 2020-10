Oscars in April? Here’s the COVID-Altered Awards Season Calendar

With the Oscars taking place later than ever, this season’s events are spread out over seven months

The 2020-2021 film awards season will be the most delayed and drawn-out season ever, with the Oscars pushed back from its usual late-February date to April 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the other awards shows have adjusted to fit the Oscars timeline, but that timeline is itself unusually extended — there’s a full month, for instance, between the announcement of Oscar nominations on March 15 and the beginning of final voting on April 15. That’s the opposite of the awards season that ended at the beginning of this year, when the Oscars’ early Feb. 9 date caused a truncated, crammed calendar.

Here is the current awards timeline, with awards shows and nominations announcements in boldface. Given the unpredictable course of the pandemic, these dates are subject to change. In addition, many awards bodies have yet to set their dates.

4 Ways the Oscars in April Could Shake Up This Years Awards Season

TheWrap will update this list as more organizations set their own timetables.

OCTOBER

1: Gotham Awards deadline for submissions

15: AFI Fest begins

26: Critics Choice Documentary Awards nominations announced

28: International Documentary Association’s IDA Documentary Awards shortlists announced

NOVEMBER

7: European Film Awards nominations announced

8: Critics Choice Documentary Awards final voting begins

9: Critics Choice Documentary Awards final voting ends

12: Gotham Awards nominations announced

16: Critics Choice Documentary Awards winners announced

24: IDA Documentary Awards nomination announced

30: Golden Globes deadline for submissions

Oscars Set New Inclusion and Diversity Standards for Best Picture Eligibility

DECEMBER

1: Oscars submission deadline for animation, documentary, international and shorts

7: IDA Documentary Awards final voting begins

– Art Directors Guild Awards television submissions close

11: Writers Guild Awards deadline for submissions

12: European Film Awards

30: Golden Globes television nominations voting begins

JANUARY

4: Writers Guild Awards TV nomination voting begins

– ADG film submissions close

– Critics Choice Awards television nominating committees begin consideration

8: IDA Documentary Awards final voting ends

11: Gotham Awards

– SAG Awards nomination voting begins

12: Golden Globes television nominations voting ends

13: Golden Globes film nominations voting begins

15: Oscars submission deadline for general categories

– Critics Choice Awards television nominating committees make recommendations

18: Critics Choice television nominations announced

20: Writers Guild Awards TV nomination voting ends

22: Writers Guild deadline for film submissions

26: Golden Globes final screening date for movies

27: Golden Globes final date for press conferences

29: Writers Guild film nomination voting begins

28: Sundance Film Festival begins

30: Golden Globes film nomination voting ends

Golden Globe Awards Joins the Coronavirus Shuffle, Moves to Feb. 28

FEBRUARY

1: Oscars preliminary voting begins in shortlisted categories

– SAG nomination voting ends

– ADG nomination voting begins

– Critics Choice nomination voting begins

3: Golden Globes nominations announced

– Writers Guild TV, new media, news/radio and promotional nominations announced

4: SAG Awards nominations announced

5: Oscars preliminary voting ends

– Critics Choice nomination voting ends

8: Critics Choice film nominations announced

9: Oscars shortlists announced

10: Golden Globes final voting begins

– SAG Awards final voting begins

11: Producers Guild documentary nominations announced

– Producers Guild sports, children’s, short-form nomination voting begins

– Cinema Audio Society nomination voting begins

12: Writers Guild film nomination voting ends

16: Writers Guild film nominations announced

19: Writers Guild final voting begins

– American Cinema Editors’ ACE Eddies nomination voting begins

23: Golden Globes final voting ends

24: CAS nomination voting ends

– ADG nomination voting ends

25: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

– PGA movies, TV series nomination voting begins

– PGA sports, children’s, short-form nomination voting ends

26: PGA sports, children’s, short-form nominations announced, final voting begins

28: Golden Globe Awards

MARCH

1: ADG nomination voting ends

2: CAS nominations announced

– ADG nominations announced

4: Critics Choice final voting begins

5: Oscars nomination voting begins

– Writers Guild final voting ends

– Critics Choice final voting ends

7: Critics Choice Awards

8: PGA sports, children’s, short-form final voting ends

– ACE Eddies nomination voting ends

10: Oscars nomination voting ends

– SAG final voting ends

11: ACE Eddies nominations announced

– PGA film, TV nomination voting ends

– ADG final voting begins

12: PGA nominations announced, final voting begins

14: SAG Awards

15: Oscar nominations announced

19: PGA final voting ends

– ACE Eddies final voting begins

21: Writers Guild Awards

24: Producers Guild Awards

25: CAS final voting begins

26: ACE Eddies final voting ends

31: Santa Barbara International Film Festival begins

BAFTA Overhauls Voting Rules to Increase Diversity of Film Awards

APRIL

6: CAS final voting ends

8: ADG final voting ends

10: Directors Guild Awards

– ADG Awards

11: BAFTA Awards

15: Oscar Nominees Luncheon

– Oscars final voting begins

17: Oscars Museum Gala

– CAS Awards

18: American Cinema Editors’ ACE Eddies Awards

20: Oscars final voting ends

24: Film Independent Spirit Awards

25: Academy Awards

With the 2020 Emmy Awards in the can, here are some of the highs and lows of this year's virtual awards show. Worst: Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue in front of (obviously) faux crowd. We didn't need Kimmel to pull the bait-and-switch with his opening monologue at the end to know that the "crowd" wasn't actually there. Best: 'Schitt's Creek' parties it up in Canada. While most winners accepted their awards at home in front of family, the cast of the Pop TV series gathered together up in Canada, where they have a much better handle on t... Worst: The in-person presenters. A few presenters showed up in person, including Jennifer Aniston and Tracee Ellis Ross. Don't think there was too much social distancing going on in a bit that quickly went stale. (We'll ... Best: “What Have You Been Doing During Quarantine?” Kimmel turned it over to some of your favorite stars like Will Arnett, Ty Burrell, Chris Harrison, Kenan Thompson and Bob Newhart to ask how they’ve been spending their... Worst: Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon try to ring in 2021 a few months early. We get it, 2020 has been awful, but there's still a few more months left. The bit came off a tad tasteless, considering so many have tr... Best: Martha Schrader’s “Unorthodox” acceptance speech. While some moments of this year’s Emmys were awkward or stiff, Martha Schrader’s acceptance speech for “Unorthodox,” winning in the Outstanding Directing for a Limite... Worst: "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong's living room. While we appreciated his "un-thank you" to COVID-19 when he accepted the Best Drama Series prize, "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong seriously upstaged himself... Best: Essential workers get to announce nominees (and some winners). Taking a page out of the Democratic National Convention, the Emmys highlighted essential workers like ER doctors and truckers who are the real heroes d... Worst: Sterling K. Brown tries to claim "This Is Us" drama win. We get it. Jimmy Kimmel hosted a previous awards show that featured the wrong winner announced, but this bit went on way too long. Even Brown himself admitt...

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)