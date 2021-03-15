grammys oscars golden globes ratings

Getty Images/Getty Images/NBC

Can Oscars Avoid the Ratings Disaster Felt by the Golden Globes and Grammys?

by | March 15, 2021 @ 4:02 PM

Record-low viewership is basically a given, but how low can April 25 ABC telecast go?

That expletive you just heard muttered under someone’s breath? It very well may have come from the executive offices of ABC and the Motion Picture Academy. With the Grammys ratings out — and viewership less than half of the already-low level of last year — the Oscars host network and producers now knows exactly what they are up against with next month’s big show.

Sunday’s 63rd annual Grammy Awards sunk more than 60% in ratings from last year among adults 18-49, the age-range most sought after by advertisers on entertainment programming. Just 8.8 million viewers tuned in across multiple platforms, down by a full 10 million from a year ago.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

