Oscars Early Ratings Tank, Show Sinks 16 Percent From Last Year

Jimmy Kimmel’s return as Oscars host received an 18.9 rating in Nielsen’s overnight numbers from 8-11 p.m. ET, down 15.6 percent from his 2017 debut. Of course, the ABC special ran about 50 minutes after primetime’s cutoff, so these numbers are subject to some adjustment.
Last year’s Oscars landed a 22.4 rating in Nielsen’s overnight numbers, which count 56 metered markets. That was down 4.3 percent from 2016’s very preliminary numbers, when Chris Rock hosted.
Rock’s turn had already dipped 8 percent from its own predecessor.
The 2017 Oscars eventually tabulated 32.9 million total viewers, which was down 4 percent from the Rock-hosted ceremony. Last night’s overall audience tally should be in by noon PT today.
This year’s ABC special will need to stay north of 32.018 million — which is what host Jon Stewart and Best Picture “No Country for Old Men” got in 2008 — to avoid an all-time low audience return. Stewart managed a 20.8 in overnight returns.
Oscar's Longest Losing Streaks: 11 People With 10-Plus Nominations and No Wins (Photos)
Cinematographer Roger Deakins finally snapped his long losing streak at the Academy Awards in 2018, winning his first prize on his 14th nomination for "Blade Runner 2049." But other frequent nominees have not been so fortunate...
Greg P. Russell (16 nominations)
Veteran sound mixer Greg P. Russell earned his first nomination for 1989's "Black Rain." He almost earned a 17th nomination, for 2016's "13 Hours," but his nomination was rescinded after he "violated Academy campaign regulations that prohibit telephone lobbying."
Roland Anderson (15)
The longtime art director picked up his first nomination for "A Farewell to Arms" in 1934 -- and then lost for such classics as 1961's "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and 1963's "Come Blow Your Horn."
Alex North (15)
Composer Alex North was recognized with an honorary Oscar in 1986 -- but he never won despite scoring such classics as "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Cleopatra" and "Spartacus."
Loren L. Ryder (14)
Veteran sound engineer Loren L. Ryder picked up nominations for his sound work on classics like "Double Indemnity," "The War of the Worlds" and "Rear Window" -- but never won a competitive Oscar. However, he did win eight non-competitive honors from the Academy, including honorary prizes and technical achievement awards.
Thomas Newman (14)
The composer earned two nominations in 1995, for "Little Women" and "The Shawshank Redemption." His most recent nod: 2016's "Passengers."
George J. Folsey (13)
The cinematographer earned an unlucky 13 nominations for such movies as 1944's "Meet Me in St. Louis" and 1954's "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" -- but came up short each time.
Federico Fellini (12)
The beloved Italian director received an honorary Oscar in 1993 but was passed over a dozen times for both his direction and screenplays.
Rick Kline (11)
The veteran sound mixer earned 11 nominations for such hits as "Terms of Endearment," "Top Gun" and "Air Force One."
Anna Behlmer (10)
Behlmer is a 10-time nominee for sound mixing such films as "Braveheart," "L.A. Confidential" and 2009's "Star Trek."
Walter Lantz (10)
The veteran animator was best known for Woody Woodpecker but he was forever the bridesmaid at the Oscars -- until collecting an honorary award in 1979.
Walter Scharf (10)
The composer earned 10 nominations over the years for films like "Funny Girl" and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" but never took home an Oscar.
