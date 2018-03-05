Oscars Early Ratings Tank, Show Sinks 16 Percent From Last Year

Jimmy Kimmel’s second turn can’t compete with his first

| Last Updated: March 5, 2018 @ 10:21 AM

Jimmy Kimmel’s return as Oscars host received an 18.9 rating in Nielsen’s overnight numbers from 8-11 p.m. ET, down 15.6 percent from his 2017 debut. Of course, the ABC special ran about 50 minutes after primetime’s cutoff, so these numbers are subject to some adjustment.

Last year’s Oscars landed a 22.4 rating in Nielsen’s overnight numbers, which count 56 metered markets. That was down 4.3 percent from 2016’s very preliminary numbers, when Chris Rock hosted.

Rock’s turn had already dipped 8 percent from its own predecessor.

Also Read: Oscars: The Complete List of Winners and Nominees (Updating Live)

The 2017 Oscars eventually tabulated 32.9 million total viewers, which was down 4 percent from the Rock-hosted ceremony. Last night’s overall audience tally should be in by noon PT today.

This year’s ABC special will need to stay north of 32.018 million — which is what host Jon Stewart and Best Picture “No Country for Old Men” got in 2008 — to avoid an all-time low audience return. Stewart managed a 20.8 in overnight returns.

Here are Sunday’s winners and nominees.

Oscar's Longest Losing Streaks: 11 People With 10-Plus Nominations and No Wins (Photos)

  • Roger Deakins Blade Runner 2049 Photo: Stephen Vaughan
  • greg p. russell Getty Images
  • breakfast at tiffany's audrey hepburn cat Paramount Pictures
  • alex north Getty Images
  • rear window 100 percent fresh rotten tomatoes Paramount Pictures
  • thomas newman Getty Images
  • meet me in st. louis MGM
  • federico fellini Photo: public domain
  • Top Gun Paramount Pictures
  • anna behlmer Getty Images
  • walter lantz photo courtesy of Alan Light
  • Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Roald dahl Paramount Pictures
1 of 12

Cinematographer Roger Deakins finally snaped his losing streak on Sunday on his 14th nomination, for “Blade Runner 2049”

Cinematographer Roger Deakins finally snapped his long losing streak at the Academy Awards in 2018, winning his first prize on his 14th nomination for "Blade Runner 2049." But other frequent nominees have not been so fortunate...

View In Gallery

Related Content