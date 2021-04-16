Oscars Song Contenders to Perform for Pre-Show, ‘After Dark’ Special Set for Post-Awards

All five of this year’s Oscar-nominated songs will be performed as part of the pre-show for the 93rd Oscars, and the Academy has also set an “After Dark” special following the awards ceremony.

Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren will perform their original songs in full as part of the lead-in to the ceremony, “Oscars: Into the Spotlight.” All of the performances will take place at the Dolby Family Terrace of the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, with the exception of “Húsavík (My Hometown),” which will be filmed from Húsavík, Iceland.

There’s also a special on ABC called “Oscars: After Dark” that will air at the conclusion of this year’s ceremony. The special will recap the evening’s highlights and feature interviews with winners as they get their statuettes personalized.

“We’ve come up with some serious pre-game and post-game action to enhance our main event,” Oscars producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh said in a statement. “Our suggestion is just tune in for the whole shebang, otherwise you’ll miss something really unexpected and fun.”

The pre-show “Into the Spotlight” will be hosted by actors Ariana DeBose (“Hamilton”) and Lil Rel Howery (“Bad Trip”) and will be a 90-minute program highlighting the nominees’ journeys to the Oscars. The show will also feature a special appearance by DJ Tara alongside the original song performances. The “After Dark” special will be hosted by Colman Domingo (“Zola”) and Andrew Rannells (“The Prom”), with film critic Elvis Mitchell conducting interviews with the evening’s winners.

Both specials are executive produced by Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin, alongside producers Collins, Sher and Soderbergh.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25 at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, as well as international locations via satellite. “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” will air live on Oscar Sunday on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. “Oscars: After Dark” will immediately follow the awards show.