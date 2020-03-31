Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming drama “Outer Banks” Tuesday, introducing you to the world of some North Carolina teens who would give the high schoolers in “Dawson’s Creek” and “Friday Night Lights” a run for their money in the angst department.
Except on top of the usual romantic problems plaguing every TV teen character, these boys and girls are dealing with a missing person and a deadly treasure hunt.
In the trailer, which you can view above, you’ll meet John B and his crew, the working-class “Pogues” of the Outer Banks. John B’s (Chase Stokes) dad mysteriously disappears at the beginning of the summer and as the gang searches for him, they stumble upon clues that point them in the direction of a bounty of gold. But searching for that treasure — while falling in and out of love — could prove to be a fatal expedition.
According to Netflix’s description, “‘Outer Banks’ is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the ‘Pogues’) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.”
Along with Stokes, “Outer Banks” stars Rudy Pankow as JJ, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Austin North as Topper, Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, and Charles Esten as Ward Cameron.
The series is created and executive produced by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke.
“Outer Banks” launches April 15 on Netflix.
