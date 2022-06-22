Outfest Announces Lineup for Film Festival’s 40th Anniversary

The LGBTQ+ organization Outfest announced the complete lineup of its 40th Anniversary Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival today.

The 200 films include feature narratives, documentaries, short films, and episodics. The roster also names an impressive 42 world premieres, films spanning every genre, and represents 29 countries.

Previously announced premieres include the Opening Night Gala world premiere of Billy Porter’s directorial debut “Anything’s Possible,” the Closing Night Gala’s screening of screenwriter John Logan’s directorial debut from Blumhouse, Peacock Original film “They/Them” (pronounced ‘They-slash-them’).

A 20th Anniversary screening of Todd Haynes’ “Far from Heaven” will take place, with Haynes, Julianne Moore, and producer Christine Vachon in person.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work our programming team has done to craft a lineup that celebrates the history of the LGBTQIA+ community and the art we create, and that also spotlights innovative new work that will pave the way for 40 more years of spectacular, groundbreaking queer cinema,” said Outfest’s Director of Festival Programming, Mike Dougherty.

The 11-day festival will host the Los Angeles premiere of Sundance Audience Award winner “Girl Picture,” as well as Sundance favorites “Sirens,” about a female thrash metal band from Lebanon; “Mars One,” a family drama from Brazil that centers a love story between two women; and Chae Joynt’s “Framing Agnes,” starring Zackary Drucker, Angelica Ross, Silas Howard.

World premieres include “Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story,” a doc from Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films and Pulse Films that tells the story of competitive skating icon Leo Baker, who in 2020 resigned from the U.S. Women’s Olympic Skateboarding Team and transitioned publicly; the UK feature “Phea,” a modern lesbian spin on the myth of Orpheus, starring singer and musician Sherika Sherard; Mercedes Kane’s “Art and Pep,” which follows decades of LGBTQIA+ activism through the owners of iconic Chicago gay bar Sidetrack; and writer/comedian/singer Scout Durwood’s “Youtopia.”

Outfest Los Angeles’ Episodics section will screen an advanced look at Shudder’s forthcoming docuseries “Queer for Fear,” which explores the LGBTQIA+ influence on over a century of horror cinema, with Executive Producers Bryan Fuller and Steak House, and interviewees Kimberly Pierce and Alonso Duralde expected to appear in person. The comedy “Queer Riot,” will premiere alongside writer/producer Des Moran (Grown-ish, Queer as Folk) premieres the first episode of “Grownish” and “Queer As Folk” writer Des Moran’s series “halfsies.” This section will also host a free sneak peek screening of the upcoming Prime Video series “A League of Their Own,” starring Abbi Jacobsen, with talent in attendance.

Outfest will also celebrate their 6th Outfest Los Angeles Trans, Nonbinary & Intersex Summit, which will consist of three back-to-back programs: a keynote address from award-winning writer and activist, Raquel Willis; two timely filmmaker perspectives on the anti-hero narrative and reproductive rights, an artist to artist conversation on intersex visibility, and a comedy showcase featuring D’Lo, Nori Reed, Jes Tom, 7g, River Butcher, and Kai. The summit will take place on Saturday, July 23rd at the DGA Theater.

The 40th Anniversary Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival is presented by Warner Bros. Discovery and IMDb. Outfest Los Angeles will be held July 14-24, 2022 at multiple locations throughout Los Angeles.