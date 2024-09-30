Outgoing Sony Pictures CEO Predicts ‘Chaos’ in Entertainment Industry Over Next Two Years

Tony Vinciquerra foresees cable-company write downs, consolidation, potential bankruptcies, a Charter merger in Europe

Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra announced on Monday he would step down from his role to make way for Ravi Ahuja to succeed him as president and CEO. Under his leadership, Sony saw an effective turnaround in the studio’s fortunes, sidestepping the rush to streaming, doubling down on theatrical releases and leaning in to producing content for other companies to buy and distribute. 

He spoke to WaxWord on Monday on the tumultuous changes happening in entertainment and his tenure running Sony.

“The next 18-24 months are going to be — chaos is one word you can use,” he said. “There’s going to be consolidation, buying, sales, potentially bankruptcies.

