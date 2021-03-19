‘Outlander’ Casts Trio as The Christie Family for Season 6

Starz’s version of “Outlander” has found its Christie Family.

The trio, who play a key role in the upcoming sixth season, includes Mark Lewis-Jones as Tom Christie, Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie and Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie.

Season 6, which is currently filming in Scotland, still does not have a premiere date.

Also Read: 'Outlander' Gets Early Season 7 Renewal From Starz

The hit TV show (especially among women) is an adaptation from Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling book series. Ronald D. Moore adapted the novels for Sony Pictures Television; Matthew B. Roberts is showrunner. Season 6 of “Outlander” will be based on “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” the sixth of eight books in Gabaldon’s written series. The show has already been renewed for a seventh season.

“Outlander” stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin. Moore, Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg are executive producers.

Here is how Starz describes the upcoming season: