‘Outlander’ Gets Early Season 7 Renewal From Starz

This ought to blow your kilts up: Starz has renewed “Outlander” for a 12-episode seventh season. Season 6, which is currently filming in Scotland, still does not have a premiere date.

The hit TV show (especially among women) is an adaptation from Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling book series. Ronald D. Moore adapted the novels for Sony Pictures Television; Matthew B. Roberts is showrunner.

Season 7 of “Outlander” will be based on “An Echo in the Bone,” the seventh of eight books in Gabaldon’s written series.

Also Read: 'Party Down' Limited Series in Development at Starz

“Outlander” stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin. Moore, Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg will executive produce Season 7.

“Starz is committed to investing in unapologetic, bold premium storytelling that amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front of and behind the camera through our #TakeTheLead initiative,” Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz, said in a statement. “The hit series ‘Outlander’ embodies everything about our initiative including a powerful female lead character and an amazing team of storytellers. We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season.”

“We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic ‘Outlander’ journey,” Roberts said. “We can’t wait to get into the writer’s room and start breaking ‘Echo in the Bone’ and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story.”

Also Read: Keiynan Lonsdale to Replace Petrice Jones in Starz's 'Step Up' Series

So why did Starz make this announcement today? Heughan and fellow “Outlander” actor Graham McTavish’s Starz series, “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham,” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

That eight-episode docuseries follows the fellas on an adventure through Scotland, as they explore their heritage while meeting an incredible collection of people who truly showcase what it means to be Scottish, per the logline. “Men in Kilts” features “Outlander” clips weaved in with the actors’ travels.

“Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.