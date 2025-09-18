‘Outlander’ Season 8 Teaser Promises an Epic Ending to Claire and Jamie’s Love Story

As “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” nears its first finale, Starz is teeing up the long-awaited final season of the flagship series, “Outlander,” with a new teaser. Inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s beloved and best-selling books, “Outlander” has charted the centuries-spanning love story of Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), from WWII Britain to 1700s Scottish Highlands to the American Revolutionary War, where we’ll find Claire and Jamie fighting on the frontlines in the eighth and final season.

It’s been a long road to the last episodes after a two-part Season 7 that began in the summer of 2023 and aired its finale in January 2025. And while we still don’t have an announcement for the Season 8 release date, Starz says the series will return in early 2026. Check out the latest teaser, below.

Sony Pictures Television produces. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce.

Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips round out the “Outlander” Season 8 cast.

Here’s the full Season 8 synopsis:

“As Season 8 begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.”