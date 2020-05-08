Over 1.3 Million Jobs in Entertainment, Arts and Recreation Lost in April

The arts, entertainment and recreation industry lost over 1.3 million jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday.
With a total of 23.1 million people being unemployed in the country last month, the unemployment rate reached 14.7% in April, marking a 10.3% increase over the month — the “highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase” ever recorded, the bureau reported.
With 7.7 million job losses, the leisure and hospitality industry — which includes arts, entertainment and recreation — has been hit the hardest, according to the bureau’s analysis. And within the arts, entertainment and recreation classification, the performing arts and spectator sports sector lost roughly 217,000 jobs last month, while amusements, gambling and recreation sector lost just under 1.1 million jobs.
Workers in what the bureau classifies as the “information” industry — which includes the motion picture and sound recording, publishing, broadcasting, telecommunications and data processing — lost 254,000 jobs in April, a number that was largely driven by the 217,000 jobs lost in the motion picture and sound recording industries.
In California, 4.3 million people have applied for unemployment insurance, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday. Some of the state’s small businesses have been approved to receive roughly $33 billion in loans in the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program, according to a report from the Small Business Administration. Across the U.S. as of April 16, the arts, entertainment and recreation sector has received roughly $5 billion in loans from the PPP, which accounts for about 1.4% of all the loans that were approved by that date.
Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)
Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.
While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.
From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.
From action star to anchor! Since late March, John Krasinski has been posting new episodes of his Some Good News show weekly, with guest appearances from his wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also convinced AT&T to give first responders three-months free cell phone service with a subscription to the carrier's FirstNet plan.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted delivering meals to the needy in Los Angeles, their new home after stepping back from royal duties and leaving the U.K.
Matthew McConaughey brought some joy to residents of a senior living facility in his native Texas, hosting bingo night virtually and calling out numbers.
The actor and his wife Camila Alves also raised funds to donate 80,000 masks to workers in Texas, Lousiana, and nationwide.
Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo and other Latinx stars joined forces with the League of United Latin American Citizens for the #ayudaenespanol initiative which has provided resources for the Latino community (in both English and Spanish). Minorities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and have higher fatality rates.
Halsey worked with Orange International Inc. to source 100,000 FDA-certified masks to donate to local Los Angeles hospitals.
"If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers."
"SNL" host Michael Che will pay one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the New York City Housing Authority building his grandmother lived in. She passed away from coronavirus complications.
"I know that's just a drop in the bucket. so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST," the comedian posted to Instagram.
"Project Runway" winner and mentor Christian Siriano offered to have his sewing team create face masks for health care workers who are facing supply shortages.
Bethenny Frankel, who previously led crisis-relief efforts via her BSTRONG organization, raising money and supplies not only for COVID-19 relief but also those displace by tornados during the pandemic.
Andy Serkis, best known as playing Gollum from "The Lord of the Rings" films, decided to read aloud J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" as part of a 12-hour "Hobbithon." He set a goal of £250,000 for the charity Best Beginnings through his GoFundMe and reached the top trending spot on Twitter. And of course he took the pains to do all the character voices as well.
