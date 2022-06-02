‘Ozark’ Final Season’s Part 2 Tops Nielsen Top 10 in Second Week of Launch, Nets 3 Billion Viewed Minutes

“Ozark” most certainly went out with a bang.

The concluding Netflix drama landed the top spot on Nielsen’s Top 10 list, for the week of May 2-8.

According to Nielsen, “Ozark” netted over 3 billion minutes viewed, an increase of 29% from the week prior, which is when the final episode run debuted on Netflix. Two-thirds of the show’s viewers were in the 35-64 age range.

Coming in second was another ending Netflix show — “Grace and Frankie.”

The Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin starring comedy netted 880 million viewing minutes. It’s audience was 77% female, per Nielsen.

Disney+ landed on the list with “Moon Knight” in third for the week. It had 715 million minutes viewed.

All three shows landed in the Top 10 list for both streaming programs and original streaming programs

Taking the fourth spot on the streaming programs list was Netflix’s “Cocomelon,” the children’s show, a hit on Netflix’s own streaming charts worldwide, while “Criminal Minds” was fifth.

The list was rounded out by “Heartland” (6th), “NCIS” (7th), “Encanto” (8th), Prime Video’s “Outer Range” (9th) and “Better Call Saul” (10th).

On the original programs list, after the same top 3, it was “Outer Range” in fourth, one of two Prime Video entries on the Top 10. Four more Netflix shows followed — “Bullsh*t the Gameshow,” “Meltdown: Three Mile Island,” “Bridgerton” and “The Circle” (in that order). Prime Video’s “The Wilds” landed the 10th spot.