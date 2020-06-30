‘Ozark’ Renewed for 4th and Final Season by Netflix

“Ozark” has been renewed for a fourth and final season by Netflix. Season 4 will consist of two separate seven-episode runs, for a total of 14, and “mark the final chapter in the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks,” according to its streaming home.

Chris Mundy is the “Ozark” showrunner. He executives produces the MRC Television series along with Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque.

Dubuque and Williams are the series creators. Laura Linney will be a co-executive producer on Season 4.

Also Read: 'Ozark' Star Jason Bateman on Show's Secret Formula: 'Smart People' Who Are 'Pushed Right to the Edge'

In addition to Bateman and Linney, who play the series leads Marty and Wendy Byrde, “Ozark” Season 4 also stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan and Lisa Emery.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving ‘Ozark’ more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” Mundy said Tuesday in a statement. “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

“A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes,” Bateman said. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

Also Read: Ava DuVernay to Executive Produce Scripted Series Based on Colin Kaepernick's High School Years

“‘Ozark’ is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim,” Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, added. “We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close.”

To date, “Ozark” has received 14 Emmy nominations, with two wins. Bateman won for directing and Garner for supporting actress. The series has also garnered two Golden Globe nominations and six Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominations.

Watch a quick “Ozark” Season 4 tease below.

They're going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020