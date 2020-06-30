‘Ozark’ Renewed for 4th and Final Season by Netflix

Series will conclude with 14 episodes across two parts

| June 30, 2020 @ 8:00 AM Last Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 8:13 AM
OZARK

Netflix

“Ozark” has been renewed for a fourth and final season by Netflix. Season 4 will consist of two separate seven-episode runs, for a total of 14, and “mark the final chapter in the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks,” according to its streaming home.

Chris Mundy is the “Ozark” showrunner. He executives produces the MRC Television series along with Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque.

Dubuque and Williams are the series creators. Laura Linney will be a co-executive producer on Season 4.

Also Read: 'Ozark' Star Jason Bateman on Show's Secret Formula: 'Smart People' Who Are 'Pushed Right to the Edge'

In addition to Bateman and Linney, who play the series leads Marty and Wendy Byrde, “Ozark” Season 4 also stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan and Lisa Emery.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving ‘Ozark’ more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” Mundy said Tuesday in a statement. “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

“A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes,” Bateman said. “I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

Also Read: Ava DuVernay to Executive Produce Scripted Series Based on Colin Kaepernick's High School Years

“‘Ozark’ is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim,” Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, added. “We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close.”

To date, “Ozark” has received 14 Emmy nominations, with two wins. Bateman won for directing and Garner for supporting actress. The series has also garnered two Golden Globe nominations and six Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominations.

Watch a quick “Ozark” Season 4 tease below.

'30 Rock,' 'Scrubs' and Other TV Shows and Movies Pulled Over Blackface and Racial Insensitivity (Photos)

  • blacklivesmatter pulled shows gone with the wind always sunny live pd
  • cops Paramount Network
  • Gone With the Wind WarnerMedia
  • live pd A&E
  • Chris Lilley Smouse Angry Boys Australian Broadcast Company
  • little britain bbc BBC
  • fawlty towers BBC
  • David Cross Bob Odenkirk Netflix
  • The Mighty Boosh A scene from "The Mighty Boosh" via YouTube
  • Jack Donaghy Vertical Integration 30 Rock NBCU
  • scrubs NBC
  • Community Advanced Dungeons and Dragons chang blackface NBC
  • Golden Girls Blackface
1 of 14

New times call for a new look at what we should watch and stream

The May 25 killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police prompted protests over police brutality and racial injustice across the country — leading many networks and streaming services to reconsider programming. Here are some movies and TV shows that have been canceled or shelved (sometimes temporarily).

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE