The Season 3 premiere day of Netflix’s “Ozark” more than tripled the average-minute audience for its second season, according to Nielsen.

On March 27, 2020, the Jason Bateman-Laura Linney thriller series drew an average-minute audience of 975,000 U.S. viewers, Nielsen revealed on Wednesday. Back on Aug. 31, 2018, the “Ozark” Season 2 premiere day received 314,000 viewers, per Nielsen’s approach to measuring streaming content.

Not only has the show gained some steam since then, it’s practically now law to stay home and watch Netflix.

Through its opening weekend, “Ozark” Season 3 viewership only went up from there. See its 10-day averages — and sum total — below via a handy Nielsen chart.

In terms of uniques, Nielsen’s SVOD Content Ratings report that “Ozark” Season 3 reached 16.4 million unique viewers across 10 days, beating out Season 2’s 10-day reach. That one was south of 11 million unique viewers.

Nielsen’s report also included this interesting tidbit in which Season 3 dwarfed Season 2: “Compared to Ozark Season 2’s first 10 days of availability (8/31/18 – 9/9/18), Season 3 had a 1,002.10% increase in Twitter organic fan interactions.” Yeah, it comma’d.

The only “Ozark” Season 3 viewership number released by Netflix at this point is a projection forecasting “29 million member households will have chosen to watch this season in its first four weeks.”

Netflix famously holds viewership numbers close to its vest. Equally as famous is the discrepancy between the way the streaming company and the TV ratings currency company calculate a “view.”