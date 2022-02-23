The final episodes of “Ozark” are fast approaching. Netflix announced Wednesday that “Ozark Season 4 — Part 2” will debut on April 29. Along with the premiere date, the streamer also released the first teaser for the second half of the season.

The clip focuses on the plight of Julia Garner’s Ruth Langmore.

“My childhood traumas are not like yours,” Garner says in a voiceover as the teaser begins. “You see, I’m a cursed Langmore. Long inured to violence and death and, in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough.”

As the screen fades to black, white text appears that reads: “The end arrives sooner than you think.”

Part 1 of the final season was released in January. In Season 4, Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Showrunner Chris Mundy spoke with TheWrap in January about the decision to split the final season in half, explaining that he and his team were trying to decide whether the show would end with Season 4 or Season 5.

“Then Netflix hit upon the idea of saying, ‘We’ll [end with Season 4] but we’ll make it long. We’ll split it in this way,’ and that felt perfect,” Mundy said. “It was a way we could make these seven episodes feel complete and make the second seven feel complete, even though it’s all one continuum. So, I think 10 wouldn’t have been enough to tell the story in the way we wanted to. Any number over 10 and under 20 was going to be good in my book.”

Along with Garner, “Ozark” stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, Katrina Lenk, CC Castillo, and Ali Stroker.

Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Linney serves as co-executive producer.

“Ozark” hails from MRC Television.“ The final episodes of “Ozark” will hit Netflix on April 29, 2022.