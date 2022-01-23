Darlene Snell and Wyatt Langmore
Darlene (and poor Wyatt, by virtue of just being there) finally saw the other side of the gun in the Season 4 - Part 1 finale.
The death of two main characters was strangely anticlimactic, considering that it stemmed from a conflict established in Episode 1. Darlene refused to stop growing heroin in a territory claimed by the cartel; when Javi took over from his uncle, he decided it was time to take her out. Sadly, the last words Wyatt heard were something along the lines of "I have no idea who you are, sorry."
Their deaths will likely have enormous implications for the second half of Season 4. Part 1 ended with Ruth resolving to hunt Javi down for murdering her cousin. As the owner of a large chunk of land and head of a drug operation, Darlene's death should send shockwaves across the Ozarks as well.