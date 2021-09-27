Carlos Watson Ben Smith 3

Ozy Media’s Carlos Watson Claps Back at NY Times’ Ben Smith: ‘Bulls–t Ad Hominem Attack’ (Exclusive)

WAXWORD

by | September 27, 2021 @ 9:36 AM

It’s a real media pissing match after Smith accused Ozy of inflating web and video numbers

Carlos Watson, founder and CEO of Ozy Media, came out swinging against New York Times reporter Ben Smith after Smith’s media column on Sunday accused the digital media company of vastly inflating its web and video numbers and reported that co-founder and chief operating officer Samir Rao had been caught impersonating a Google executive during a conference call. 

“It’s a bulls— ad hominem attack,” Watson said in an interview with WaxWord, referring to the report about Rao’s questionable role on a fundraising call with Goldman Sachs that involved Rao posing as a top executive for Google’s YouTube division to vouch for Ozy’s video streaming number.

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

