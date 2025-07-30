Ozzy Osbourne’s Family Mourns the Late Heavy Metal Singer With Thousands of Fans in Birmingham Funeral Procession | Video

“Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy, oi, oi, oi,” fans screamed as the hearse arrived

Ozzy Osbourne's funeral
Jack, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral in Birmingham on July 30, 2025. (Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Just over a week after his death, Ozzy Osbourne was honored by thousands of emotional fans and his surviving family members on Wednesday morning.

The heavy metal singer’s funeral procession took place in Birmingham, England, the city where he grew up and where Black Sabbath was formed. As his hearse traveled through the streets, fans began chanting for the singer, and his wife Sharon Osbourne struggled to maintain composure.

Fans could be heard screaming “Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy, oi, oi, oi,” as the hearse arrived according to the AP.

Ozzy Osbourne died on Tuesday, July 22, at 76 years old, just three weeks after performing at a retirement concert, also in Birmingham. No cause of death was immediately revealed, though Osbourne faced numerous health struggles in recent years, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis which he shared publicly in 2020.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the Osbourne family said in a statement at the time. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Both of the Osbournes’ children, Kelly and Jack, were on hand for the proceedings Wednesday, laying flowers for their departed father, and the entire family embraced the outpouring of love from fans.

Birmingham played host to Black Sabbath many, many times over the years, and even named landmarks in the city after Ozzy Osbourne. He and bandmates Terence Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward, were even recently awarded the Freedom of the City honor, for services to the town.

the-osbournes-getty
Read Next
Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, Transformed Reality TV Forever

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments