Ozzy Osbourne Slams Kanye West for Using ‘War Pigs’ Sample Without Permission: ‘I Want No Association With This Man!’

Ozzy Osbourne condemned Kanye West on social media after the rapper used a sample from the metal legend’s Black Sabbath song “War Pigs” in one of the songs on Ye’s album”Vultures,” which he previewed at a Thursday listening party.

On Friday, the 75-year-old rocker went to X (formerly Twitter) to address West’s actions.

“Kanye West asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of ‘War Pig’ from the US Festival without vocals & was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many,” Osbourne wrote, tagging West’s X account in the post. “He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!”

West debuted the track list for “Vultures” on Thursday night in Chicago during a listening party for his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, “Vultures.” The artist wore a Jason Vorhees-like mask with an all-black outfit. The livestream of the listening part was shut down following a lyric that included him saying he was an “antisemite.”

While Osbourne critized the use by West of his music, the singer and his wife Sharon Osbourne wore costumes inspired by West and the rapper’s wife Bianca Censori for Halloween this past October.

West has also used snippets from Black Sabbath’s music before. He sampled “Iron Man” in his 2010 song “Hell of a Life,” which was on his “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” album.

This is the second time this week that West has been called out as an antisemite. Bill Maher revealed he had a two-hour-long chat with West for his “Club Random” podcast, but added that he won’t be releasing it because he doesn’t want to provide West with a platform.

“We were here for two hours. By the way, we had an amazing, fun time,” Maher said. “He’s a very charming antisemite. And by the way, he’s not the only one in America who feels that way. It’s not like the Jews are universally loved, except for Kanye West.”

TheWrap was unable to reach West or representatives for the rapper for comment. He was dropped by agents at CAA and his label Def Jam in 2022 following antisemitic comments and other controversial statements. Osbourne’s representation did not immediately return request for comment.