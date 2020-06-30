Pablo Torre Replaces Mina Kimes as ‘ESPN Daily Podcast’ Host

ESPN commentator Pablo Torre will replace Mina Kimes as the full-time host of the “ESPN Daily Podcast,” the sports network announced Tuesday.

Original “ESPN Daily Podcast” host Kimes will join ESPN’s NFL Liveteam division as an analyst, and will also get her own show — “The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny” football analysis podcast. ESPN said Kimes will also continue to be a contributor to the “ESPN Daily” podcast as a guest.

In addition to now hosting “ESPN Daily” in audio form, Torre will continue to appear on ESPN’s weekday afternoon studio shows, including “Around the Horn” and “Highly Questionable.” ESPN said the contract is a “multi-year deal,” but wouldn’t specify the exact duration Torre is locked in to host the show for.

“I am wildly excited to accept the reins of ESPN Daily from one of my closest friends, Mina Kimes,” Torre said in a statement Tuesday. “I love the show. I love its creative and journalistic potential. And I love the fact that Mina will no longer be able to make fun of me for being the last person on this planet to not have a podcast,” he joked.

Torre, a Harvard University graduate, came to ESPN in 2012 after a stint at Sports Illustrated. Prior to his work as an on-air contributor, Torre was a senior writer for ESPN The Magazine and the ESPN website.