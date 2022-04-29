‘Pachinko’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

“Pachinko” is getting another season on Apple TV+.

The streamer confirmed the renewal the buzzy show, from creator Soo Hugh, for Season 2 on Friday, the same day the Season 1 finale dropped.

“Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family,” Hugh, who is also an executive producer and writer for the show, said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It’s an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew.”

“Pachinko” Season 2 will continue to tell a story of “war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. The new season will continue the riveting story that spans generations and is told across three languages – Korean, Japanese and English,” per the streamer.

“Pachinko” follows a South Korean immigrant family across four generations from the early 1900s to the present day, primarily through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja.

Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers alongside Hugh, and they directed four Season 1 episodes each. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res, while Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures. Richard Middleton is also an executive producer.

The series stars Yuh-Jung Youn as older Sunja; Lee Minho as Hansu; Jin Ha as Solomon; Minha Kim as teenage Sunja; Anna Sawai as Naomi; Eunchae Jung as young Kyunghee; Inji Jeong as Yangjin; Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews; Junwoo Han as Yoseb; Kaho Minami as Etsuko; Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak; Soji Arai as Mozasu; and Yuna as young Sunja.