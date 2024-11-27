‘Paddington in Peru’ Pushed to Valentine’s Day Holiday Weekend by Sony

Sony and Columbia Pictures have moved the U.S. release of StudioCanal’s “Paddington in Peru” from January 17th to February 14, 2025.

The Valentine’s Day/Presidents’ Day weekend release coincides with that of Marvel Studios’ “Brave New World,” as Sony will look to families with kids out of school and fans of the cult hit and critically acclaimed “Paddington” films to turn out.

Based on Michael Bond’s beloved series of British children’s books, “Paddington in Peru” opened in U.K. theaters earlier this month, grossing $23.7 million earning the highest opening for a British-produced film since the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” in 2021. The first “Paddington,” released by Dimension Films in the U.S., grossed $76.2 million domestic and $318.6 million worldwide.

“Paddington 2,” despite enjoying critical acclaim and holding a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes for weeks after its release — it still stands at 99% today — had a weaker run with $40.8 million from its U.S. release by Warner Bros. and $227.2 million worldwide, though it was still a theatrical success against its $40 million budget.

“Paddington in Peru” is the first film in the series to not be directed by Paul King, who most recently directed “Wonka” for Warner Bros. and is set to direct a Prince Charming film for Disney. Dougal Wilson takes over in his feature directorial debut.

While the critics’ consensus is that the threequel is not as good as King’s films, “Paddington in Peru” has still enjoyed very positive reviews with a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes.