Robert Downey Jr. & Cillian Murphy & “Oppenheimer”
Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese & Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, “Barbie”
America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Willem Dafoe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone & Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Willem Dafoe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Paul Giamatii, “The Holdovers”
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin” and “The Color Purple”
Colman Domingo, “Rustin” and “The Color Purple”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, 'What Was I Made For?' from “Barbie”
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Billie Eilish, "Barbie"
Billie Eilish, “Barbie”

