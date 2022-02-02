"Pam & Tommy" has arrived on Hulu, telling the true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's stolen sex tape.
The eight-episode series takes viewers back to the very start of the couple's whirlwind relationship, showing how they met, how the tape even came into existence, and how it was eventually stolen and distributed at the very start of the Internet era. We meet the man responsible -- or rather, men -- and get an idea of exactly why he decided to invade the couple's privacy in such a manner.
There are a lot of people involved in this story though. So, here's a quick round-up of all the names you'll hear in "Pam & Tommy," who plays them and how they stack up against their real-life counterparts.
Pamela Anderson (Lily James)
Lily James stars as Pamela Anderson, best known for her starring turn in the original "Baywatch" series. In "Pam & Tommy," we meet her at a point when she wants to settle down with a boring guy -- until she meets Tommy Lee at a club.
Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan)
Of course, the second half of "Pam & Tommy" is Tommy Lee, played by Sebastian Stan. Lee was the original drummer of Motley Crue. Together, he and Anderson have two kids.
Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen)
There were two men responsible for distributing Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape, and one of them was named Rand Gauthier. He was a contractor for Lee, which allowed him enough access to the drummer's house to come up with a plan to steal his safe. Seth Rogen plays the character in this series.
Milton Ingley (Nick Offerman)
When Gauthier got his hands on the now infamous tape, he needed a way to see what was on it, since it wasn't a common format. So, he took it to his old friend: porn director Milton Ingley. He's played by Nick Offerman, and immediately wants in on whatever plan Rand has concocted. In real life Milton's name was Michael Morrison, and he died in 2006.
Erica Gauthier (Taylor Schilling)
Prior to working for Tommy Lee, Rand Gauthier was married. Technically, he still is married when we meet him, because he can't actually afford to get divorced. His soon-to-be-ex-wife's name is Erica, and she's played by Taylor Schilling.
Hugh Hefner (Mike Seely)
He doesn't show up until the back half of "Pam & Tommy" but the one and only Hugh Hefner does appear. Here, he's played by Mike Seely. Anderson would eventually go on to be a Playboy bunny, living in Hefner's mansion.
Vince Neil (Paul Guzman)
The original members of Motley Crue don't have huge roles in "Pam & Tommy," but they are present. Vince Neil, the band's lead vocalist, is played by Paul Guzman.
Nikki Sixx (Iker Amaya)
Also among the original members of Motley Crue is Nikki Sixx. He co-founded the band, wrote most of their songs, and played bass. Iker Amaya portrays the rockstar here.
Mick Mars (Chris Mann)
Mick Mars may not be quite as big of a household name as Nikki Sixx or Tommy Lee, but he's just as important to Motley Crue. He founded the band alongside Sixx, and served as lead guitarist. Here, he's played by Chris Mann.