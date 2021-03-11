local news outlets newspaper covid

Getty Images

How the Pandemic Has Accelerated the Decimation of Local News Outlets

by | March 11, 2021 @ 4:45 PM

How COVID Changed Hollywood Special Report: More than 60 local newsrooms have shuttered since the start of the pandemic

Last March, on the day California entered its first stay-at-home order, the entire staff of Easy Reader News was laid off. The Hermosa Beach weekly’s staff of 12 — four reporters, two office managers, two advertising representatives, an art director, bookkeeper, associate publisher and publisher — were all taken off the payroll as the paper shifted to a volunteer model.

“This is not the first time since Easy Reader’s founding by a volunteer staff 50 years ago that the staff has been laid off. And it will not be the last time. The paper will come back, as we all will, only to be overwhelmed by a new, unforeseen challenge. And then to rise again,” Easy Reader’s publisher and owner, Kevin Cody, wrote in a public memo at the time. “Now is a hibernation period. We are conserving our resources until the weather warms, as it always does.”

Become a member to read more.
J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

hollywood production covid coronavirus pandemic maska

COVID Turned Hollywood Sets Into Doctors Offices, But When Will the Masks Come Off?
Adam M. Aron at TheGrill Media Conference

AMC Theatres Will Reopen in Los Angeles on March 19, CEO Says
movie theater pandemic covid

COVID Killed Theaters’ 90-Day Exclusivity on New Movies – What Comes Next?
masked singer game of talents

Ratings: Fox Tops NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Shows With ‘Masked Singer’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Game of Talents’ Debut
Washington Post

Washington Post Aims to Get Employees Back Into Office in July

CNN Eyes September Return to American Offices

Why CBS and Turner Have 900 Million Reasons to Welcome Back March Madness

Reunion Between NHL and ESPN Fixes a 17-Year-Old Mistake
Sunny Hostin on Soul of a Nation

Ratings: ABC News’ ‘Soul of a Nation’ Falls Behind Spanish-Language Shows
Meghan Markle tabloid coverage

Will UK Tabloids Face a Reckoning Over Meghan Markle Coverage?
Cinerama Dome

Los Angeles Movie Theaters Could Reopen Next Week