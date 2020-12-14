Pandora

The CW

The CW’s ‘Pandora’ Finale Settles for a 0.0 Rating – and So Does ‘The Outpost’

by | December 14, 2020 @ 8:57 AM

Get yourself some football, CW

The CW might want to sleep this one off. The network had a rough Sunday night, with both its “Pandora” season finale and an original episode of “The Outpost” settling for 0.0 ratings/0 shares among adults 18-49.

NBC and Fox dominated primetime thanks to their NFL rights. ABC, which ended up in a fifth-place ratings tie with Spanish-language network Telemundo, might also want to look away from the Nielsen spreadsheets this morning.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

streaming theatrical deals

Agents, Studios Pursue 2-Track Deals as More Films Skip Theaters for Streaming
Ben Sherwood

Ex-Disney Exec Ben Sherwood Finds His Mojo With New App to Reinvent Youth Sports Coaching
Handmaid's Tale

Where Does Hulu Fit in Disney’s Super-Size Streaming Strategy?
Warner Bros Judd Apatow Denis Villeneuve

Hollywood Shock Turns to Full-Blown Backlash After WarnerMedia Streaming Move
Academy Museum President Bill Kramer at museum media tour

Academy Museum President Says Only the Pandemic Could Push Back the Opening (Again) After Years of Delays
MSNBC/Fox News/CNN/TLC

119 Cable Channels Ranked by 2020 Viewership: A Good Year for Cable News (and TLC)
One Night Only: The Best of Broadway - Season 2020

Tina Fey’s ‘Best of Broadway’ Fundraiser on NBC Was Definitely Not Thursday’s Best-Rated Show
Bob Chapek as Disney Investor Day

Disney’s $16 Billion-Plus Bet: An Avalanche of New Content for Streaming – and Movie Theaters Too
Onyx Equinox Crunchyroll

4 Things You Need to Know About Sony’s $1.2 Billion Crunchyroll Acquisition

Why the FTC Has a ‘Tricky’ Antitrust Case Against Facebook
queen's gambit chess

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Is First Program to 3-Peat Atop Nielsen’s Streaming Ratings