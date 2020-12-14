Get yourself some football, CW

NBC and Fox dominated primetime thanks to their NFL rights. ABC, which ended up in a fifth-place ratings tie with Spanish-language network Telemundo, might also want to look away from the Nielsen spreadsheets this morning.

The CW might want to sleep this one off. The network had a rough Sunday night, with both its “Pandora” season finale and an original episode of “The Outpost” settling for 0.0 ratings/0 shares among adults 18-49.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for NBC and Fox should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

NBC was first in ratings with a 3.2 rating/17 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 12.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those were the averages of pregame show “Football Night in America” and the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 1.8/9 and in viewers with 6.3 million. An overrun of the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game at 7 p.m. scored a 4.5/24 and 17.6 million viewers. Postgame show “The OT” at 7:30 p.m. landed a 3.0/16 and 10.9 million viewers. At 8 p.m., “The Simpsons” drew a 1.3/6 and 3.8 million viewers. At 8:30 p.m., “Bless the Harts” had a 0.6/3 and 1.9 million viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 p.m. got a 0.6/3 and 1.7 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Family Guy” received a 0.7/4 and 1.7 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 5.7 million. At 7 p.m., “60 Minutes” had a 0.7/4 and 8.8 million viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 8 p.m. got a 0.5/3 and 5.9 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “NCIS: New Orleans” received a 0.4/2 and 5.1 million viewers. A repeat followed.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.2 million.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 994,000.

For ABC, following a rerun, “Supermarket Sweep” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/2 and 2.4 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” got a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million viewers. “Card Sharks” at 10 p.m. settled for a 0.2/1 and 1.7 million viewers.

Unsurprisingly, The CW finished in last place. The “Pandora” finale at 8 p.m. had just 283,000 viewers and “The Outpost” at 9 p.m. got only 264,000.