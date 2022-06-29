Ali Wong Comes Face-to-Face With Her Preteen Self in ‘Paper Girls’ Teaser Trailer (Video)

Ali Wong comes face-to-face with her preteen self in the teaser trailer for Prime Video’s “Paper Girls.”

Wong and Riley Lai Nelet play the adult and preteen version of character Erin Tieng in the upcoming Amazon Studios series.

Set in 1988, the series follows four newspaper delivery girls – Erin, Mac, Tiffany and KJ. Out on their route in the early morning hours after Halloween, “they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever,” per a logline from Amazon Studios. “Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves.”

The logline continues: “While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.”

The show, which will be available in its entirety on Friday, July 29 on Prime Video, stars Camryn Jones (“Tiffany Quilkin”), Lai Nelet and Wong (“Erin Tieng”), Sofia Rosinsky (“Mac Coyle”) and Fina Strazza (“KJ Brandman”). Nate Corddry plays Larry and Adina Porter plays Prioress.

Executive producers are Christopher C. Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Steven Prinz and Plan B. Folsom created the series for television.

Mairzee Almas, Georgi Banks-Davies, Destiny Ekaragha and Karen Gaviola directed Season 1.

“Paper Girls” hails from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B.