Paradigm Calls Debbee Klein’s Lawsuit ‘Self-Aggrandizing and Delusional,’ Seeks Arbitration

Paradigm Talent Agency has responded to former employee Debbee Klein’s lawsuit in which she accused the talent agency and CEO Sam Gores of, among other things, breach of oral contract and whistleblower retaliation, calling the suit “self-aggrandizing and delusional.”

Last week, Klein filed a suit in the Superior Court of California, less than two weeks after more than 100 Paradigm employees, including longtime agent Klein, were hit by the company’s “temporary layoffs” amid the coronavirus pandemic. The suit accused Gores of amassing “vast personal gains by running Paradigm as his personal piggybank” and says he used “Paradigm’s expense account as a slush fund to pay for his sexual dalliances with prostitutes.”

Klein’s suit also accused Gores of “repugnant and outdated sexism and demeaning treatment of women,” including requiring female employees to listen to his “disgusting and lascivious comments about his sex life.” The 23-year Paradigm veteran also said “less qualified male agents” were promoted ahead of her.

According to the filing, obtained by TheWrap, Gores’ former, long-term assistant who is referenced in the complaint is “outraged” by Klein’s “blatant lies,” and confirmed under oath that she never had a conversation with Klein “regarding Gores’ supposed procurement of prostitutes, or his alleged misuse of company funds to pay for them. She also confirmed that Gores never asked her to procure a prostitute for himself or anyone else, let alone to have Paradigm pay for it.”

Paraidm also called Klein’s allegations of sexism “tenuous” and “ironic.” “As Klein will recall, she was accused by a male agent of sexual harassment, and reprimanded for similar behavior.”

Additionally, Paradigm is filing an arbitration demand against Klein “seeking several million dollars in damages for breach of the confidentiality and non-disparagement provisions in her 2015 employment agreement.” The counter filing noted that Klein “repeatedly agreed in writing that ‘all claims, disputes and controversies of any kind arising out of, relating to or in any way associated with her employment to Paradigm, or the termination of that employment, shall be submitted to a confidential, final and binding arbitration.” Moreover, the claim says Klein’s employment agreement expired in December 2019, so Gores “had every right” to terminate her under California law.

Klein’s original suit also accused Gores of “financial mismanagement of Paradigm, especially his disastrous negotiations with United Talent Agency, which singlehandedly torpedoed the planned 2019 merger between the two agencies.” Last June, Gores announced that he had “shut down” talks of a merger with UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. In Paradigm’s counter filing, the agency calls the allegations “untrue.” “Their head-scratching inclusion in the pleading demonstrates just how little Klein has to say about her own claims.”

Paradigm Talent Agency has “temporarily” laid off more than 100 of at least 600 employees at the agency over the last few weeks, including some senior agents within the movie, TV literature and music departments of the organization. Those who remain at the company have seen a reduction in payroll, all due to the cancellations and shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Paradigm intended to resume the negotiations when business returned to normal, and/or it had some realistic sense of its potential exposure,” the filing read. “Although Paradigm hoped that Klein would remain loyal to the agency in difficult times, it understood that it was taking a risk that she would seek new employment. However, Paradigm could never have anticipated that Klein would respond by filing such a vicious and incendiary complaint replete with outright lies. Instead of accepting that after years of continuous employment, Paradigm had to make tough, and hopefully temporary, employment decisions, Klein responded with an Uzi-like complaint only notable for its mendacity. To say that Klein has stabbed her former mentor, boss, and friend of 23 years, Sam Gores, in the back is an understatement of epic proportions. Remarkably, Klein has the lack of self-awareness to accuse Gores in the complaint of being someone who “cannot be trusted.” As now should be evident to all of Hollywood, Klein gives new meaning to the word untrustworthy.”

TheWrap has reached out to Paradigm’s attorneys for additional comment. Attorneys for Klein have not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Pamela Chelin and Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.

