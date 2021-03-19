paradigm

Billie Eilish, Janelle Manae and Chris Martin of Coldplay (Photos: Getty Images)

Why Paradigm Is Unlikely to Survive as a Standalone Agency Post-Pandemic

March 19, 2021

“A merger between what’s left or Paradigm and APA is the likely outcome,” one top agent tells TheWrap

The collapse of Paradigm after a brutal pandemic year means that the agency is unlikely to survive on its own once it completes the sale of its music assets to sports and media mogul Casey Wasserman announced earlier this week, industry insiders told TheWrap.

“The end is near for Paradigm as a standalone agency,” one top agent said. “Paradigm won’t exist on its own after the sale of its music division.”

