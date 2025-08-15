Why Sterling K. Brown and Dan Fogelman Fought to Film ‘Paradise’ in LA: ‘Got to Try to Keep as Much Production Here So the People Stay’

The trick that Sterling K. Brown and Dan Fogelman implemented to keep “Paradise” shooting in Los Angeles ended up being pretty simple: just have the lead actor demand it.

While speaking at IndieWire’s Pass the Remote event, Brown and Fogelman – who star and created the Hulu hit respectively – explained that shooting in L.A. was important for both of them despite it being more expensive.

“We had to be really methodical about how we were going to shoot this television show. Sterling and I both have young families and he was like, ‘Where’s it shooting?’ I said, ‘Los Angeles. I want it to be here,’” Fogelman said. “[Brown] said, ‘I need to be in Los Angeles.’ I said, ‘Make sure you make that part of your demands. You’re Sterling. You’ll get it.’”

The choice to shoot in L.A. did not solely hinge on where their families were though. They both agreed that whatever extra is paid to shoot in the city is outweighed by the level of talent accessible.

“There’s no real challenge,” Fogelman said. “Everything about shooting in L.A. is better if your show can be set in L.A. The craftspeople are better. You have a larger community. It’s where we all live. The bad part is it’s just more expensive. It’s only about money. You lose millions of dollars an episode on screen to pay for being in Los Angeles.”

Brown added: “We’ve got to try to keep as much production here, so the people stay. It’s an expensive city. And it’s way too expensive a city to live and not work.”

“Paradise” is a genre-warping series about humanity surviving underground after a global incident destroys an undetermined amount of the planet. The series pulled in a number of top Emmy nominations this year. “Paradise” was nominated for Best Drama Series while Brown earned one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, James Marsden for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Julianne Nicholson for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.