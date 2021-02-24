Paramount+ will cost roughly the same when it rebrands from CBS All Access next week. The base price with ads will be $1 dollar cheaper at $4.99 a month, while the commercial-free option will cost the same at $9.99 per month.

ViacomCBS unveiled Paramount+ during an investor day on Wednesday. Paramount+ launches on March 4.

The ad-supported version will no longer feature the live feed of viewers’ local CBS stations (but hey, you’re getting it for $1 less). That will now only be available on the premium tier. The new pricing structure will roll out sometime in May.

The pricing puts Paramount+ comparable with Peacock, which offers a free option, plus two paid tiers. It’s premium tier is slightly more expensive than Disney+’s $7.99 a month price, though significantly less than HBO Max’s $14.99 per month price.

ViacomCBS will also bundle Paramount+ with its Showtime OTT streaming service, much the same way that Disney offers a bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for a reduced price. ViacomCBS also has a separate BET+ service, though didn’t say anything about a bundle.