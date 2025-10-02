Paramount to Name Bari Weiss CBS News Editor-in-Chief as Part of Free Press Deal | Report

Paramount is set to announce on Monday its acquisition of “anti-woke” crusader Bari Weiss’ The Free Press and its plans to name the journalist CBS News’ inaugural editor-in-chief.

The company is expected to have Weiss report directly to Paramount CEO David Ellison, according to Puck and The New York Post, circumventing the traditional structure in which CBS News executives report to CBS President George Cheeks. Ellison will purchase The Free Press for roughly $150 million in a mix of cash and stock options, according to the Post, and the website will operate as a standalone entity.

TheWrap previously reported Weiss was expected to take on a top role at CBS News following the acquisition.

Weiss will work alongside CBS News President Tom Cibrowski, who will retain his role, according to Puck. Cibrowski, a well-liked figure among CBS News staffers, took on the role earlier this year after former president Wendy McMahon resigned.

A CBS spokesperson declined to comment. Spokespeople for Paramount did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The anticipated announcement will end a months-long rumor mill about Ellison’s plans for CBS News and his interest in Weiss, a 41-year-old opinion journalist with no experience in broadcast news and whose work has launched multiple firestorms over hot-button political issues — including gender identity, Israel and Gaza and the influence of tech bros on Washington. Weiss’ work largely takes a center-right tone.

The acquisition will also continue a spree of deals by the Ellison-led Paramount, which acquired the rights of UFC games; the rights to the animated satire “South Park”; and deals with filmmakers James Mangold and “Stranger Things” creators the Duffer Brothers. Ellison has also been reportedly interested in purchasing Warner Bros. Discovery, though he has yet to place a bid for the company.