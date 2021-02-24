Paramount, EPIX Expand TV/Streaming Partnership

Paramount announced during ViacomCBS’ investor call that it is expanding its TV and streaming partnership with EPIX, allowing for faster access of Paramount’s theatrical releases to EPIX’s pay TV service while EPIX’s theatrical content will be available for streaming on Paramount+, including “No Time to Die.”

The two companies will share priority on the pay television debut of Paramount’s theatrical releases. Many of Paramount’s theatrically released movies will be available first in an exclusive 90 day pay television window with EPIX, before becoming available on both Paramount+ and EPIX. The remaining theatrically released films will be available first on the Paramount+ service following their theatrical runs, before starting a shared pay one window on EPIX.

In addition, Paramount+ will stream EPIX-owned films, including ones from EPIX owners MGM, after they are released theatrically and after an exclusive pay TV window on EPIX. This means that the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die” will have its post-theatrical streaming home on Paramount+, along with upcoming films like “Creed III” and “House of Gucci.”

“We are thrilled to be extending and expanding this relationship with EPIX, one of our most valued partners. Together, we will continue to elevate the consumer experience and bring audiences better entertainment options than ever before,” said ViacomCBS Global Distribution President Dan Cohen.

“We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Paramount Pictures, and look forward to continuing to bring its quality film slate to EPIX audiences,” added EPIX president Michael Wright.

Paramount+, a rebranding and expansion of the already existing CBS All-Access streaming service, is set to launch on March 4.

