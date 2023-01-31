Erin Calhoun Upped to New Role as EVP, Communications, Paramount Streaming and Cross-Company Publicity

Erin Calhoun, EVP of Communications for Showtime Networks Inc. and Paramount Television Studios, has been appointed to the new role of EVP of Communications Paramount Streaming and Cross-Company Publicity.

Under her newly created role, Calhoun will be responsible for leading Paramount’s communications for the network’s integrated streaming team and will help merge communications teams for Paramount+, Pluto and Showtime. In addition, Calhoun will oversee cross-company publicly, focusing on planning, coordinating and elevating announcements and outcomes of their global multiplatform strategy.

She will report directly to Tom Ryan, President and CEO of Streaming at Paramount and will work closely with Chris McCarthy and his team in leading communications for Paramount+ and Showtime.

“Paramount is home to a team of world-class communications professionals that regularly produce amazing results on behalf of the company’s portfolio of leading brands,” said Justin Dini, EVP, Head of Corporate Communications, regarding the xco publicity function. “This new function will help organize and accelerate our efforts to act as “one Paramount” across the global communications function as we increasingly work together more seamlessly and routinely in support of the company’s biggest priorities.”

As part of the change, Susan Lundgen, SVP of Communications at CBS Interactive, will be leaving the organization; Lundgren helped oversee communications efforts for CBS All-Access after it was launched in 2021.

Calhoun first joined the Paramount in 2017 after spending time at NBCUniversal and Discovery; she currently serves as EVP of Communications for Showtime Networks Inc. and Paramount Television Studios, where she spearheads the development and execution of strategic communications programs for original programming.

“[Calhoun’s] deep industry knowledge, strong media relationships, keen instincts and adaptability have made her an essential partner in telling our story to internal and external audiences alike,” Ryan said in a company memo.