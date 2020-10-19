A stand-off at the Paramount Pictures lot ended with Los Angeles police taking an armed suspect into custody early Monday morning. No officers were harmed in the incident.

According to Detective Megan Aguilar LAPD Media Relations, Fullerton Police were in the vicinity of the lot trying to arrest a sexual assault suspect late Sunday night. The suspect was armed with a knife and the police attempted to tase him. They were joined on the scene by LAPD and nearby streets were closed off.

There was an officer-involved shooting with the suspect at the studio’s Melrose gate, which led to the suspect running onto the lot and barricading himself in one of the buildings. Around 12:15 am officers entered the building and took the suspect into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for unspecified injuries.

Read Det. Aguilar’s statement below:

Last night, around 10 pm, Fullerton Police Department was in the area of Plymouth and Melrose. They were in the city of Los Angeles attempting to take a sexual assault suspect into custody. From what we’ve been told preliminarily, when they engaged with that suspect, he produced a knife and officers from the Fullerton Police Department utilized a taser. At that same time, they requested the assistance of Los Angeles Police Department. Our officers arrived, they were still engaged with the suspect, and we used 40 mm and beanbag. Those also proved ineffective and at the Melrose gate at Windsor and Melrose, there was an officer-involved shooting with that suspect. After the shooting, the suspect ran onto the lot and barricaded himself inside of one of the buildings here. For around two hours, our officers tried to negotiate with this individual to come out. At about a quarter after midnight, Los Angeles Police Department officers did make entry into the building and take this individual into custody. He had suffered some injuries. What exactly caused those injuries, we’re not sure of but he was taken to a local hospital where he is receiving medical treatment. At this time, we have our Force Investigation Detectives arriving on scene and they are going to be conducting the investigation into the use of force including the LAPD less lethal and of course the officer-involved shooting. You can expect this area to be impacted for several hours, probably well into the morning while the detectives are here.

The incident is currently under investigation. LAPD is working with Fullerton police to identify the suspect.

See more photos from the scene, below:

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report