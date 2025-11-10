Paramount Says 600 Employees Took Voluntary Severance Over Return-to-Office Push

The five-day-a-week mandate applied to employees in New York City and Los Angeles that were vice presidents or below

and
david-ellison-bloomberg-screentime
New Paramount CEO David Ellison speaks onstage at Bloomberg Screentime 2025 on Thursday, Oct. 9. (Clark Studio/Bloomberg Live)

Approximately 600 Paramount employees took a voluntary severance package rather than choosing to return to the office five days a week. The company announced the figure in an earnings letter ahead of the company’s third quarter earnings call on Monday.

The return-to-office plan will begin in January 2026, which is credited as part of Paramount’s push to “create a more connected, agile organization,” according to the letter from CEO David Ellison. Phase 1, which has already been completed, involved Paramount employees in New York City and Los Angeles at the vice president level and below either choosing between a voluntary severance package, if they are unwilling or unable to return to office, or working in person.

Since Skydance acquired the company over the summer, there have been several layoffs. Divisions impacted by the cuts included Paramount+, MTV, BET, CBS and more. The company is set to cut another roughly 1,000 employees at a later date.

As of the end of last year, Paramount had approximately 18,600 employees globally and about 3,500 project-based staff, while Skydance had more than 500 employees.

The media giant is also looking at areas such as real estate, procurement and workflow to find efficiencies.

Additionally, leadership has said they would look to transform Paramount into a technological leader in entertainment, with plans to use tools like virtual production and AI, as well as leverage Skydance’s existing relationship with Larry Ellison’s Oracle and move Paramount+, Pluto TV and BET+ to a unified tech stack next year.

Per Paramount, unifying the stacks will improve user experience by improving recommendation as well as capabilities across the ad tech, leading towards incremental subscriber growth internationally.

Matlock
Read Next
Paramount Layoffs Hit TV Executives Across CBS, MTV, BET and Streaming

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior TV writer at TheWrap, covering the business and content of streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

Comments