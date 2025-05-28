Trump Shuts Down Paramount’s $15 Million Offer to Settle ‘60 Minutes’ Lawsuit | Report

President Donald Trump has shut down a $15 million offer from Paramount Global to settle his $20 billion lawsuit against CBS News, according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal.

The lawsuit stemmed from CBS’ “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris last fall, which the president claims was deceitfully edited. Trump is asking for $25 million to settle and an apology from the news network, WSJ reports.

The two parties have reportedly discussed a tentative mediation session for Thursday.

The lawsuit and Paramount’s handling of it led to a mass exodus of many of the top members at “60 Minutes.” Executive producer Bill Owens resigned from his role in April. He said in a memo to the staff that he lost the ability to make independent decisions.

“My 60 Minutes priorities have always been clear. Maybe not smart, but clear. Over the past months, it has also become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it,” Owens wrote in a Tuesday memo to staff. “To make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes, right for the audience. So, having defended this show- and what we stand for – from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward. The show is too important to the country, it has to continue, just not with me as the Executive Producer.”

Months into Trump’s term in office, the FCC has opened investigations into the news practices at CBS News. The FCC also has to approve Paramount Global’s merger with Skydance – which is valued at $8 billion.

Paramount declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come …