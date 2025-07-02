Katie Couric, Adam Kinzinger and More Condemn Paramount’s ‘Spineless Decision’ to Settle Trump Lawsuit

Paramount reached an agreement in principle to settle Donald Trump’s lawsuit against “60 Minutes” for $16 million on Tuesday night, and come Wednesday morning, journalists and beyond were horrified by the decision.

“It is a bribe and the shame of this will outlive them,” journalist Kara Swisher said on Threads. “I’m not naive, but these people are not fit to own or run a media company. They’re so poor, all they have is money.”

“I’m with Kara. No apology is little consolation for the 16 million payout and promise to release all transcripts—leaving a free press less free,” former CBS Evening News and “60 Minutes” reporter and anchor Katie Couric said in response to Swisher’s post. “Thanks Paramount! Hope it was worth it.”

Trump initially sued CBS for $20 billion, over an Oct. 7 “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, which he claimed caused him “mental anguish” because of how it was edited. The president also alleged that the promotion of the interview kept viewers’ attention off him and his social media platform Truth Social, losing his companies money and violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Ahead of the settlement, legal experts and journalists alike dubbed the lawsuit baseless, which led to more anger on Tuesday morning. NewsNation contributor and former CNN commentator Chris Cillizza reiterated that assertion, calling the settlement “utterly appalling.”

“The ‘case’ was completely baseless,” he wrote. “Paramount settled so that they could get their merger approved Simple and plain.”

Indeed, Paramount is still waiting on FCC approval of its pending $8 billion merger with David Ellison’s Skydance Media due to a required transfer of broadcast licenses, and observers have speculated that this lawsuit was the last obstacle.

Following the settlement announcement, Congressman Adam Kinzinger called the decision “insane” and added that “boycotts maybe called for.”

This is insane, and boycotts maybe called for



Paramount to Pay Trump $16 Million to Settle ‘60 Minutes’ Lawsuit https://t.co/OymLsKAApx via @NYTimes — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) July 2, 2025

Meanwhile, the Freedom of the Press organization ripped the settlement as a “spineless decision” by Paramount, while Maria Shriver marveled at what a “major disappointment” it was.

“Paramount’s spineless decision to settle Trump’s patently unconstitutional lawsuit is an insult to the First Amendment and to the journalists and viewers of ‘60 Minutes,’” they wrote. “It’s a dark day for press freedom.”

Paramount’s spineless decision to settle Trump’s patently unconstitutional lawsuit is an insult to the First Amendment and to the journalists and viewers of ‘60 Minutes.’



It's a dark day for press freedom. https://t.co/wwF0z7NDSh — Freedom of the Press (@FreedomofPress) July 2, 2025

Tragic. Heartbreaking. What a major disappointment. Wow. https://t.co/AYqP91gWfk — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 2, 2025

More journalists and network correspondents echoed the Freedom of the Press organization’s sentiments, with CNN’s Brian Stelter calling it “a chilly moment for American media” and John Harwood dubbing it “repulsive” and “craven,” among other descriptors.

You can see more responses to Paramount’s settlement with Trump below.

📺 Up after midnight with @thelauracoates talking about Paramount paying to make Trump's lawsuit disappear pic.twitter.com/9rmDVbVM9z — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2025

Horrible news from the world of decaying corporate media https://t.co/srJV1MQ15v — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 2, 2025

(2/2) Will the correspondents and producers of "60. Minutes" see this as a corporate betrayal of the program in service to a multi-billion dollar merger?(Answers to both questions: YES.) — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) July 2, 2025