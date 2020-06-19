Parents of Toddlers in Doctored ‘Racist Baby’ Video Shared by Trump ‘Investigating All Legal Options’
“Our clients are speaking out against this offensive behavior and investigating all legal options regarding the unauthorized use and manipulation of this video,” an attorney for the parents said
J. Clara Chan | June 19, 2020 @ 5:22 PM
Last Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 5:25 PM
Alex Wong / Getty Images
The parents of the two toddlers in a doctored video called “Racist Baby” on social media that President Trump shared on Thursday are “investigating all legal options regarding the unauthorized use and manipulation” of the footage, the parents’ attorneys said on Friday.
“We are appalled at the use of children to draw attention to President Trump and the so-called ‘fake media,'” Ven Johnson, a Detroit-based attorney representing the parents, said. “We are equally distraught by the President’s endorsement of the blatant attempt at racism and mockery of American journalism. Our clients are speaking out against this offensive behavior and investigating all legal options regarding the unauthorized use and manipulation of this video.”
A press release from Ven Johnson Law, PLC, and Neumann Law Group also added that the parents and their partners — Michael Cisneros, Alex Hanson and Erica and Daniel McKenna — were “outraged” after seeing the manipulated video Trump shared, leading them to retain legal representation.
The video shared by Trump — which was based on footage that originally aired on CNN of a Black child and a white child hugging one another — was doctored to show the white toddler chasing a “terrified” Black child, with a fake CNN chyron saying that white child was a “racist baby,” who was a likely Trump voter.
Earlier on Friday, both Facebook and Twitter took down the altered video after receiving a copyright complaint from Jukin Media, a company that represents one of the parents who owns the rights to the original video.
Scenes From the LGBTQ+ 'All Black Lives Matter' March in Hollywood
Thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday to march from Hollywood to neighboring West Hollywood against racial injustice and in support of Trans rights.
Inspired not just by the still-in-progress Pride month and the ongoing protests against police violence and racism that erupted after the death of George Floyd, the march was also held just days after the Trump administration cruelly ended all civil rights protections for trans people in the American health care system.
Organized by the Black Advisory Board, a coalition of Black LGBTQ+ organizations, the event was "in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression," the group said, noting that the famed 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, considered to be the start of the modern LGBTQ+ movement, was started by two trans women, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, the former of whom was Black.
One big highlight from the march was the 600-foot street mural painted by Black LGBTQ+ activists declaring "All Black Lives Matter" in front of the Chinese Theatre. See that in the link above. But things were just as memorable at ground level. In the images below, taken for TheWrap by photographer Tommy Oliver during the first few hours of the march, see for yourself how Los Angeles came together in support of LGBTQ+ culture, human rights and racial justice.
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
1 of 1
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the heart of Los Angeles on Sunday
Thousands of demonstrators gathered Sunday to march from Hollywood to neighboring West Hollywood against racial injustice and in support of Trans rights.
Inspired not just by the still-in-progress Pride month and the ongoing protests against police violence and racism that erupted after the death of George Floyd, the march was also held just days after the Trump administration cruelly ended all civil rights protections for trans people in the American health care system.
Organized by the Black Advisory Board, a coalition of Black LGBTQ+ organizations, the event was "in direct response to racial injustice, systemic racism, and all forms of oppression," the group said, noting that the famed 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, considered to be the start of the modern LGBTQ+ movement, was started by two trans women, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, the former of whom was Black.
One big highlight from the march was the 600-foot street mural painted by Black LGBTQ+ activists declaring "All Black Lives Matter" in front of the Chinese Theatre. See that in the link above. But things were just as memorable at ground level. In the images below, taken for TheWrap by photographer Tommy Oliver during the first few hours of the march, see for yourself how Los Angeles came together in support of LGBTQ+ culture, human rights and racial justice.
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap
Tommy Oliver for TheWrap