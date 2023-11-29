Paris Hilton revealed that a shout-out Britney Spears gave her in her recently released biography “The Woman in Me” made her cry.

Spears wrote of Hilton’s kindness helping her at a tough point in her life.

“That just really touched me. She’s so strong. I love her so much,” Hilton said of Spears. “I’m just so proud of her for speaking her truth and writing this book. Yeah, that quote has meant a lot to me.”

Hilton was prompted by Kelly Clarkson on her talk show to discuss the words Spears wrote about her.

“She said something really cool so I’m going to tell everybody, it says ‘One of the people who was kindest to me when I really needed kindness was Paris Hilton,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” host summarized before adding her reflection. “I don’t feel like good news gets spread often. It’s always ‘This person did this to me or this person.’ … It’s always bad.”

Hilton shared her remarks after Clarkson asked her how she felt about the quote. Clarkson also commented that the two shared the experience of being young in the entertainment industry and how it was not easy for either of them.

“You know how it is,” Hilton said.

Clarkson also asked Hilton about her advocacy for troubled teens in the industry, as something close to Hilton’s background.

“I’m just so proud of all the impact I’ve made with telling my story. I’ve now changed laws in 10 states and going back and forth to Washington, D.C., and we’re pushing for federal legislation and we’ve made it bipartisan,” Hilton said. “So we have both sides go to supporting this.”

Watch the full video at the top of this post.