Paris Hilton to DJ Virtual Music Festival #TrillerFest to Help COVID-19 Patients

Paris Hilton is the celebrity DJ at the virtual music festival #TrillerFest, to raise money for charities helping those negatively affected by COVID-19, No Kid Hungry and Music Cares.

The famous Hollywood socialite joins headliners Marshmello, Snoop Dogg, Migos, Pitbull, and Wyclef Jean, along with dozens of other artists performing from their homes on April 10-12.

The festival will take place online across three days of “quarantine session” and can be streamed via YouTube, Twitch and Caffeine. Visit the website for more details.

This week, Hilton’s charity, the Hilton Foundation, donated $10 million in COVID-19 relief aimed at vulnerable communities impacted by the virus in America and abroad. Half of the $10 million will go towards protecting the homeless population of Los Angeles, while the other half will go to help African countries as they prepare for a pending outbreak.

The Los Angeles charities include Brilliant Corners in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, which will buy supplies for homeless Angelenos; the California Community Foundation to buy essential supplies and cover expenses at 6 of L.A. County’s federally qualified health clinics; and United Greater Way of Los Angeles’ Pandemic Relief Fund to buy equipment, hand sanitizer, thermometers and testing kits.